CHATTOGRAM - Rony Talukdar hit his maiden half-century to help Bangla­desh secure a 22-run win against Ireland by DLS method on Monday in the opener of a three-match T20I series.

Talukdar struck 67 off 38 with seven fours and three sixes as opener to steer Ban­gladesh to 207-5 before rain halted the innings with four balls remaining. Ireland’s re­vised target was set for 104 in 8 overs, but it managed only 81-5. Put into bat first, Bangladesh made a fluent start with Ta­lukdar and Liton Das adding 81 runs in the first powerplay, eclips­ing the previous high of 74 against Sri Lanka in 2018.

Paceman Craig Young, who claimed 2-45, broke through with the wicket of Liton in the eighth over. Liton hit four boundaries and three sixes in his 23 ball-47. Talukdar slashed legspinner Ben White for a boundary through extra-cover to bring up his fifty off just 24 deliveries.

Harry Tector got rid of in­form Najmul Hossain Shanto for 14 and then fast bowler Graham Hume baffled Taluk­dar with a slower offcutter. The two dismissals in quick succession stalled Bangla­desh’s progress. Shamim Hos­sain, who made 30 off 20, and skipper Shakib Al Hasan in­jected some spark as the side went past 200 runs for the fourth time in its T20 history.

Before the rain arrived, Shakib was batting on 20 off 13 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 4. “This is what we want. It is difficult for one or two guys to always contribute (We) want this kind of all-round performance,” Shakib said.

Paul Stirling, who is lead­ing the team in the series af­ter regular skipper Andrew Balbirnie was rested, and Ross Adair scored 18 runs in the first over of left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed to give the side a ray of hope. But pacer Hasan Mahmud rattled the stump of Adair (13) with a yorker and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took the game literally away with three wickets in his first over.