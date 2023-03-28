Share:

LAHORE - Bank Alfalah, one of the leading commercial banks in Pakistan, has announced Instant Credit Card (ICC). Instant Credit Cards offer a completely automated digital ap­plication journey that allows both liability and existing credit card customers to apply for a credit card, complete the screening and credit bureau checks, and receive approval in less than five (5) min­utes. Once approved, customers can activate their credit card and start spending right away.

The ICC is an end-to-end digi­tal experience that eliminates the need for physical visits to bank branches or any physi­cal documentation. Customers can start the process by enter­ing their details and selecting the card type and credit limit of their choice. The screening team and credit bureau checks are completed automatically, and customers receive approval within minutes. The ICC is avail­able to all Bank Alfalah custom­ers, making it easier than ever to apply for a credit card.

“We are excited to introduce the Instant Credit Card to our cus­tomers,” said Muhammad Yahya Khan, Group Head Digital Bank­ing Group at Bank Alfalah. “This new service is a testament to our commitment to providing faster and more convenient banking experiences to our customers, while creating a digitally inclusive world. This is an easy and hassle-free process for our customers to apply for a credit card, and we are confident that it will be a game-changer in the banking industry.”