LAHORE - Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Monday that best educa­tional institutions were a ray of hope for the society. Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony here at Gepco Grammar School, he announced cash prizes of Rs 100,000 for the posi­tion holder male and female students. The Federal Minister said that Gepco (Gujranwala Electric Power Company) Grammar School management and teachers deserved appreciations for not only imparting best education to the students but also honing their con­structive and innovative capabilities in a shortest possible time despite having limited resources.