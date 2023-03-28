Share:

ISLAMABAD - The High Commission of Canada, Islamabad has hosted its second annual Girls in Sports Gala and Banff Mountain Film Festival.

In partnership with Right to Play, the Festival brought to­gether over 200 girls as well as a diverse audience of notable female athletes, women’s rights activists, government officials, diplomats, and local not-for-profit organizations supporting the empowerment of women and girls through sport, said a news release issued by the em­bassy. The festival featured inspi­rational films, engaging discus­sions, sports activity stations, as well as handicraft and food stalls, which highlighted the impacts of the Canada Fund for Local Initia­tives (CFLI), particularly in the areas of women’s entrepreneur­ship, empowerment and socio-economic inclusion.

The CFLI supports local part­ners with modest funding for small-scale, high-impact proj­ects. The festival also intended to encourage and inspire the next generation of female athletes in Pakistan. It was an opportunity to provide awards to two notable girls’ sports teams, the Islam­abad Girls Basketball team and the Chitral Girls Ice Hockey team, both of which won their respec­tive national championships. The event also featured a panel dis­cussion moderated by renowned journalist and filmmaker Muni­zae Jahangir that highlighted the achievements and contributions of Pakistani women who have excelled in their respective fields, as well as male allies support­ing the inclusion of females in sports. The Banff Mountain Film Festival, which the High Com­mission of Canada hosted for the second time in multiple locations in Pakistan, is one of several key initiatives which promotes cul­tural exchange and dialogue be­tween Canada and Pakistan, and which will contribute to advanc­ing shared priorities on climate action for a greener, sustainable future.

Addressing the occasion, Cana­dian High Commissioner, Leslie Scanlon said: “The empower­ment of women and girls is not just a matter of human rights; it is also an essential ingredi­ent for sustainable development and economic growth. Canada remains committed to advancing gender equity and promoting the rights of women and girls, both at home and abroad. ”