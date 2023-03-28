Share:

ISLAMABAD - The work on under-construc­tion Margalla Avenue project has been stalled once again as the contractor stopped working on site after CDA’s failure to set­tle an access road dispute with locals and due to the pending financial liabilities.

The physical progress of the project is about 95 percent and except about a kilometre long patch, rest of the road is fully carpeted and traffic is running over there without its formal inauguration, which was due in March 2023.

However; reliable sources, while talking to this scribe, has informed that the project has been stalled due to a dispute of local land owners near Shah Al­lah Ditta with the Capital Devel­opment Authority, who wanted to get either a direct access from main Margalla Avenue or want­ed a dedicated service road from Shah Allah Ditta underpass.

Earlier, CDA’s Enforcement Directorate was tasked to clear this portion of land to resume construction work but the same could not be materialized due to the resistance of local people.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt reliably that the contractor is also showing half-heartedness towards the project due to a pending liability towards the civic authority and wanted to get its bills cleared prior to the execution of work on site.

A senior officer of the author­ity confirmed that there are some issues pertaining to the payment to the contractor, but he informed that the authority had asked them to start work on site and pay­ments will be cleared as earliest.

According to PC-I of the 10.4-kilometre-long road be­ing constructed by the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) at a cost of Rs 2 billion from GT Road to D-12, the project was sup­posed to be completed in June last year. Initially, it was a two lane road; however, the scope of work was later extended to three lanes on each side. There­fore, the contractor was given a six-month extended time which lapsed on December 30.

Once completed, the road will be a direct link for traffic to and for GT Road via Margalla Avenue and it will reduce the traffic load on Srinagar Highway.