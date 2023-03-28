LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in Sialkot to assess the medical facilities provided to patients. During his visit, he inspected the emergency, kidney, and other wards, and personally interacted with the patients undergoing treatment. Upon learning that patients were not receiving free medicines, Mohsin Naqvi took swift action and instructed the hospital administration to ensure that patients receive the necessary medication. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his disappointment at the lack of an angiography facility in a public sector hospital in a city as important as Sialkot, and directed the hospital management to initiate the service without delay.
Staff Reporter
March 28, 2023
