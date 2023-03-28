Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital in Sialkot to assess the medical facilities pro­vided to patients. During his visit, he inspected the emergency, kidney, and other wards, and personally in­teracted with the patients undergo­ing treatment. Upon learning that patients were not receiving free medicines, Mohsin Naqvi took swift action and instructed the hospital administration to ensure that pa­tients receive the necessary medi­cation. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his disappointment at the lack of an angiography facility in a public sec­tor hospital in a city as important as Sialkot, and directed the hospital management to initiate the service without delay.