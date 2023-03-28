Share:

SUKKUR - On the direction of the Di­visional Commissioner, the concerned authorities of district administration Khairpur have taken timely steps to control the rate of self-inflation and ensure the sale of food items in the offi­cial price list. In this regard, Khairpur district adminis­tration officials fined sever­al fruit sellers during raids at different places so that the following edible items are available to the public at official rates. District ad­ministration assistant com­missioners, additional as­sistant commissioners and food staff imposed fines on shopkeepers for self-inflicted inflation, arbitrary rates and non-availability of official price lists along­with district-wide police operations.