ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday deferred increase in the medicines prices.
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet. The ECC deferred summaries of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on fixation of MPR of 54 new drugs and increase in prices of 119 drugs. The approval was sought from the ECC to increase the MRP of 119 drugs under hardship category as recommended by Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) in its 53rd meeting. The companies claim that it has become unviable for them to produce medicine within MRP or in other wards they claim that the cost of manufacturing has increased from cost of MRP.
The ECC considered and approved a summary of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) regarding arrangement of finance facility for funding of government of Baluchistan’s share of obligation in Reko-Diq project dispute settlement with directions to the Finance Division to arrange payment of markup amounting to Rs. 6,238,358,879/- for the period from March 31, 2022 to December 30, 2022 to the NBP for the short term finance facility of Rs. 65 billion.
The ECC considered a summary of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination for maximum retail price of Remdesivir 100 mg injection and decided not to increase the price of Remdesivir 100 mg injection and the existing MRP i.e Rs. 1892/vial shall remain fixed. The ECC also deferred a summary of Ministry of Aviation on engagement of International Finance Corporation as transaction advisor for the outsourcing of three airports. Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA/Ex-PM, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani , Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.