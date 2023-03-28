Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday conducted surprise visits to free flour supply centers in Lahore, Sambrial and Sialkot to assess the arrangements for the distribution of free flour to the people. He visited free flour cen­ters at Rehmat Hall, Sambrial Road and Anwaar Club in Sialkot. Citizens piled up complaints about the non-availability of flour in Sambrial Road Rehmat Hall, on which Mohsin Naqvi expressed his anger and directed ensuring the immediate availability of the flour truck at the center. In the presence of Mohsin Naqvi, the truck reached the centre and distributed two bags of 10 kg flour each to the citizens. The chief minister noted the complaints and instructed his staff for redressal. He observed the arrangements for the distribu­tion of flour at the center and enquired the citi­zens about the availability of flour and facilities. The citizens also complained about the issue of non-verification in the Benazir Income Support Program. The people were also asked about the arrangements at the distribution points. Mohsin Naqvi said that an effective mechanism has been devised to stabilize the prices of other essential commodities. There is a shortage of fruit due to floods, and the government is importing them. There should be no interruption in the supply of free flour, he said and added that the citizens at the centers should get flour in any case. The pur­pose of the visits to the free flour centers is to review the facilities to improve the situation, he added. Earlier, CM Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Thokar Niaz Beg’s model bazar to assess the arrangements for the distribution of free flour. During the visit, he interacted with the public and listened to their concerns about issues such as the non-verification of their CNICs and regis­tration in the Benazir Income Support Program. He promptly issued instructions to resolve these issues, adding that the federal government and BISP authorities have been approached for this, and facilities at the distribution centres were be­ing further improved. Mohsin Naqvi personally verified the CNICs of some people and checked the weight of the flour bag. He credited this relief to the Ramadan package, being provided by the fed­eral and Punjab governments. In addition, the CM stressed the importance of treating citizens with respect and warned that immediate action would be taken on complaints of disorder at the centres. Similarly, citizens should be guided to avoid con­fusion and they may not be driven around. To fur­ther alleviate the burden of the underprivileged, he highlighted the need to sell essential items at fixed rates and adopt a zero-tolerance policy against profiteers and hoarders.

Meanwhile, Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din on Mon­day visited the flour distribution trucking points established in Nishtar Town and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements. According to LWMC sources here, he congratulated Town Manager Nishtar Town Ali Shahid Butt and Maryam Kayani for the excellent sanitation situation in Nishtar Town. He said that to facilitate the citizens LWMC teams were working tirelessly in every nook and corner of the city. The CEO issued instructions to all town managers to ensure 100% attendance of the workers by staying in the field themselves.