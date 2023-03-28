Share:

KARACHI - Engro Foundation, the social in­vestment arm of Engro Corpo­ration, has announced National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) and ConnectHear as the two recipients of I Am The Change (IATC) Impact Awards 2022.

Initiated in 2012, IATC is the flagship initiative of Engro Foun­dation to recognize and reward philanthropic and social enter­prises that are creating an impact in the development sector. The IATC Impact Awards 2022 at­tracted more than 100 entries in the categories of Social Develop­ment and Social Enterprise. The entries were adjudicated by the IATC team at Engro Foundation, along with an independent jury comprising Laila Jamil (Director, British Council), Madiha Rehman (Co-Founder & CEO, Phygital), Muhammad Waqas (Co-Founder & CEO, WonderTree), Zehra Me­hdi Aneek (Director ESG and Sus­tainability, K-Electric) and Fauzi­aViqar (Chair, SPDC). Following an extensive review of the applica­tions, National Disability & Devel­opment Forum (Social Develop­ment) and ConnectHear (Social Enterprise) were selected as the award recipients. Each of these re­cipients will be given a cash prize of PKR 2.5m in recognition of their efforts and support to scale up their initiatives. Since 2014, Na­tional Disability & Development Forum (NDF) has been striving to empower people with disabili­ties through awareness and skill development, while also focusing on disability rights, health, envi­ronment, poverty reduction and gender mainstreaming in under­privileged communities.