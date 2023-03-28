KARACHI - Engro Foundation, the social investment arm of Engro Corporation, has announced National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) and ConnectHear as the two recipients of I Am The Change (IATC) Impact Awards 2022.
Initiated in 2012, IATC is the flagship initiative of Engro Foundation to recognize and reward philanthropic and social enterprises that are creating an impact in the development sector. The IATC Impact Awards 2022 attracted more than 100 entries in the categories of Social Development and Social Enterprise. The entries were adjudicated by the IATC team at Engro Foundation, along with an independent jury comprising Laila Jamil (Director, British Council), Madiha Rehman (Co-Founder & CEO, Phygital), Muhammad Waqas (Co-Founder & CEO, WonderTree), Zehra Mehdi Aneek (Director ESG and Sustainability, K-Electric) and FauziaViqar (Chair, SPDC). Following an extensive review of the applications, National Disability & Development Forum (Social Development) and ConnectHear (Social Enterprise) were selected as the award recipients. Each of these recipients will be given a cash prize of PKR 2.5m in recognition of their efforts and support to scale up their initiatives. Since 2014, National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) has been striving to empower people with disabilities through awareness and skill development, while also focusing on disability rights, health, environment, poverty reduction and gender mainstreaming in underprivileged communities.