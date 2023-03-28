Share:

KARACHI - Excise Police Shahdad Kot, headed by Excise Inspector Ali Ahmed Ab­basi, claimed on Monday that they during a search of a suspi­cious car at Naseerabad check post, recovered 20-kg hashish and arrested the suspect. Ac­cording to the details, the 20-kg hashish was recovered during checking at Naseerabad check post while an accused Ghulam Shabbir was arrested. A case was registered against the ac­cused while an investigation into the case has been also started. The hashish was re­covered from a Mehran car. The accused is said to be a resident of Ratodero. Provincial Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulat­ed the raiding team on the suc­cessful action and expressed the hope that the officers of the de­partment would continue their action against drug peddlers.