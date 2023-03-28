KARACHI - Excise Police Shahdad Kot, headed by Excise Inspector Ali Ahmed Abbasi, claimed on Monday that they during a search of a suspicious car at Naseerabad check post, recovered 20-kg hashish and arrested the suspect. According to the details, the 20-kg hashish was recovered during checking at Naseerabad check post while an accused Ghulam Shabbir was arrested. A case was registered against the accused while an investigation into the case has been also started. The hashish was recovered from a Mehran car. The accused is said to be a resident of Ratodero. Provincial Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla has congratulated the raiding team on the successful action and expressed the hope that the officers of the department would continue their action against drug peddlers.
Share:
Agencies
March 28, 2023
Share: