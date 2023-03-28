Share:

MULTAN - Agriculture Department seized fake pesticides worth Rs 11.5 million during a raid, here on Monday. Ac­cording to official sources, an officer of the agriculture department Shahid Hussain along with his team raided a warehouse near Industrial Estate and managed to seize 7998 liters of pesticides worth Rs 11.5 million. The sample was sent to a lab for analysis. Local police is investigating the incident. The seized pesticide was also handed over to police as case property.