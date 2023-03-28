Share:

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib in a vandalism case.

PTI leaders Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam, Asad Umar, Farrukh Habib and others were booked by Shahdaman police in Lahore over vandalism charges.

Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam and other PTI leaders appeared before the court, while Farrukh Habib did not show up. ATC while extending the interim bail of Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam and others rejected Farrukh Habib’s plea over his continuous absence in court hearings.

Meanwhile, the court reserved its verdict on the plea of Asad Umar seeking exemption from the court appearance.

Last week, the Punjab police raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib’s residence of in-laws in a bid to arrest the former state minister.

According to details, police operations were underway to arrest the PTI leaders ahead of the party’s Minar-e-Pakistan Rally.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released a statement, stating that the police officials harassed former state minister’s family members after they failed to arrest him from his in-laws’ residence.