LAHORE - Fatima Jinnah XI won the Pakistan Day Girls Basketball exhibition match after beating Shaheed Benazir Bhutto XI by 27-25 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi.

In the exhibition match, the play­ers of both the teams played bril­liantly. Both the teams fought well and after a tough contest, Fatima Jinnah XI managed to win the match by a margin of two points. At the end of the match, the special guests were the two former captains of Pakistan basketball team, Tanveer Ahmed and Azam Khan, who were intro­duced with the players.

Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muham­mad Khan was also present on the occasion. Muhammad Ashraf, Za­hid Malik, Aamir Sharif performed the duty as referees while Naeem Ahmed, Zaima Khatun, Daniyal Mar­wat and Zawal Faqar Abbas Khan were the technical officials.

Meanwhile, Karachi Basketball As­sociation, in collaboration with Fir­dous Ittehad Social and Sports Wel­fare Organization, distributed ration, clothes and cash to hundreds of ben­eficiaries in Nazimabad. In this re­gard, Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan along with Sports Organizer Muhammad Javed, Islamuddin, Di­lawar Abbas Khan distributed these items during a ceremony.

Special prayers were also offered for Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Haji Abdul Bari and Hu­mayun Saleem for this noble cause.