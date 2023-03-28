LAHORE - Fatima Jinnah XI won the Pakistan Day Girls Basketball exhibition match after beating Shaheed Benazir Bhutto XI by 27-25 at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi.
In the exhibition match, the players of both the teams played brilliantly. Both the teams fought well and after a tough contest, Fatima Jinnah XI managed to win the match by a margin of two points. At the end of the match, the special guests were the two former captains of Pakistan basketball team, Tanveer Ahmed and Azam Khan, who were introduced with the players.
Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan was also present on the occasion. Muhammad Ashraf, Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif performed the duty as referees while Naeem Ahmed, Zaima Khatun, Daniyal Marwat and Zawal Faqar Abbas Khan were the technical officials.
Meanwhile, Karachi Basketball Association, in collaboration with Firdous Ittehad Social and Sports Welfare Organization, distributed ration, clothes and cash to hundreds of beneficiaries in Nazimabad. In this regard, Commissioner Karachi Sports Coordinator Ghulam Muhammad Khan along with Sports Organizer Muhammad Javed, Islamuddin, Dilawar Abbas Khan distributed these items during a ceremony.
Special prayers were also offered for Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Haji Abdul Bari and Humayun Saleem for this noble cause.