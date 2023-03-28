Share:

Peshawar - In a strange move, an officer of the Federal Board of Revenue has written a letter to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, seeking permission to commit bribery as he said his salary is not enough to meet his household expenses.

The official serving in the FBR Inland Revenue states in the letter that either the government raise his salary or permit him to do corruption. He says in the letter that being a CSS officer, he has been serving in the FBR for the last four years.

The letter says that the officer receives Rs1,22,922 salary a month and that his house rent, commute, bills and household expenses consume Rs1,10,500. He said that he needs money to spend as a father and as a husband, which is why he should be given permission for corruption.