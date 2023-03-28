Share:

A person recently lost his life in pursuit of affordable flour. The shortage of flour has led to skyrock­eting prices and long queues of peo­ple at stores. This has made it diffi­cult to buy. What happened to flour being a staple food item? The worst affected, as always, are low-income households. It is unacceptable that people have to risk their lives in pursuit of something as basic and essential as food. The federal and provincial governments should take immediate action to address the crisis. We cannot allow this trage­dy to be repeated ever in the future. It is essential that we work together to find a solution is ensured across the board to improve access to the basic necessities of life.

ADEEBA ARIF ALI,

Lahore.