KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori Monday said that the powers of inspectors price con­trol should also be given to ad­ministrators to check the over­pricing of essential commodities.

He expressed these views while addressing a press confer­ence at the Governor’s House.

The governor said that the general public was facing chal­lenging times due to inflation, besides, the conditions of public sector employees had also worsened, and, therefore, he was writing a letter to the Chief Minister (CM) of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to in­crease the salaries of employ­ees by 30 to 35 percent.

He said that he was also sug­gesting fixing the minimum wages at least by Rs50,000 in the next budget.

He said that all the stake­holders had raised objections to the committee set up with reference to the regularisation of Goths, in this regard, he had written a letter to the Sindh CM to reconsider the matter.

He said that efforts should be made to prevent inflation and to ensure availability of the essential commodities at official prices. In this regard, a new price list should be set within 48 hours while the price list should be prepared by visiting to the vegetable market, he said.

He said that the situation was getting worse and it was our moral responsibility to support the poor people. The governor also appealed to the philanthro­pists to come forward in this difficult situation and help the people who were in trouble.