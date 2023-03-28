Share:

UTAH - The Utah civil trial involving actress Gwyneth Paltrow and a man who is ac­cusing her of wrongdoing in relation to a 2016 ski collision resumed Monday for its second week of proceedings. “I just remember every­thing was great and then I heard something I’ve never heard at a ski resort and that was a blood curdling scream … and then boom! It was like somebody was out of control and going to hit a tree and was going to die. And that’s what I had until I was hit.” “I got hit in my back so hard and right at my shoulder blades and it felt like it was perfectly centered and the fists and the poles were right at the bottom of my shoulder blades, serious, serious smack and I’ve never been hit that hard,” Sanderson continued. “All I saw was a whole lot of snow.” Sanderson said the next thing he remembered was feeling un­able to move. Craig Ramon, a witness who tes­tified previously, was recalled to the stand to discuss newly obtained evidence related to social media comments earlier Monday.