Heavy rains, sleet and snowfall on mountains have been forecast for today across the country.

Heavy rains are expected in most parts of the country from today for the next four days. Some places may also experience hailstorm and snowfall on the mountains.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain with strong winds and thunder in Hyderabad and Karachi.

According to the Department of Meteorology, there is a risk of flooding in the mountain streams of Quetta, Chaman, Pashin and Barkhan in Balochistan, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Floods may also occur in the streams of Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan and Bajaur.

The meteorological department has expressed the fear of landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Guliyat.