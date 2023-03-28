Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has observed that under the constitution, general elections must be held on time, timely conduct of general elections honestly, fairly and in accordance with the law is essential for democracy

The apex court on Tuesday issued a written order on the hearing on March 27 on PTI's petition against postponing the general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Errors, deficiency or failure in conducting general elections affects the public interest and the fundamental right to vote, the court order reads.