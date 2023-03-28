Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of the ICCI, on Monday requested the Embassy of Pakistan in Tajikistan to cooperate with the private sector in promoting trade and exports. He said that Tajikistan is a gateway for Pakistan in Central Asia and Pakistan can significantly improve its business relations with these countries by establishing close relations with Tajikistan. He said this while talking to Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, am­bassador-designate of Pakistan to Tajikistan during his visit to ICCI. Ahsan Bakhtawari said that Tajikistan is an import-based coun­try and Pakistan can export many products to it including textiles, pharmaceuticals, sur­gical instruments, cement, sports goods, and leather products, for which cooperation of the embassy is important. He said that there is a distance of only 16 kilometers between Tajikistan and Pakistan at the Wakhan strip, and if this route is made usable, there can be a significant improvement in bilateral trade between the two countries. He said that ICCI would consider sending a delegation to Ta­jikistan to explore its market.

Speaking at the occasion, Mohammad Saeed Sarwar, Pakistan’s Ambassador-des­ignate to Tajikistan, said that the business community is playing an important role in promoting the country’s trade and exports, and assured that he would try to explore new opportunities for Pakistan’s export to Tajikistan. He said that a transit trade agreement has been signed between Paki­stan and Tajikistan, and its implementation would improve trade relations between the two countries. He said that the government is focusing on exports and the Pakistani for­eign missions would cooperate in this mis­sion. Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President of ICCI, said that the Chamber has established a facilitation desk for the Central Asian Countries to facilitate the business commu­nity in finding new opportunities for doing business with these countries. He said that the cooperation of the embassy will be help­ful in making the desk more effective.