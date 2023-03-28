Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police on Monday arrested as many as 38 PTI workers and leaders on ar­rival of former premier Im­ran Khan for hearing of cas­es in Islamabad High Court (IHC), informed sources. The PTI workers were held by police in violation of Section 144 and some of them were wanted for their alleged in­volvement in clashes at the Judicial Complex, they said. There were unconfirmed reports that PTI ex-MP Chaudhry Adnan along with his three supporters was also rounded up by the po­lice. On the other hand, PTI leaders accused Islamabad police of detaining workers and leaders who were on the way to IHC along with Imran Khan without any crime and reason. Dr Shireen Mazari, the former federal minister, in a tweet said that Imran’s photographer Imran G and three other civilians were taken into custody by the po­lice while they were on the way to the IHC.