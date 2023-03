Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stayed the recounting pro­cess in six union councils of Karachi and sought arguments on the main­tainability of the case on March 29.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case against the decision of recounting by the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP). The court also served pre-admission notice to the ECP for April 29. The court also questioned whether the petition was maintainable as it was filed to IHC instead of SHC.