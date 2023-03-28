Share:

PESHAWAR - Pro­vincial Vice Chairperson of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Dr Faiza Rasheed Mon­day termed the address of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan from a container as a childish act because he has no stake with the country and na­tion. In a statement issued here on Monday, she said that leaders use to present themselves for any sacrifice while leading workers and the people and those mak­ing tall claims by delivering speeches from bullet proof containers have no right to call themselves a leader