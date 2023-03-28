Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Monday de­cided to bring the unfair and vindictive decisions and testimonies against the former Prime Min­ister and party lead­er Nawaz Sharif to the public and to expose the facilitators of the PTI chief Imran Khan by adopting an aggressive strategy to put across the message.

A decision to this ef­fect was taken in a meet­ing of party spokesper­sons chaired by chief organiser of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Monday.

The meeting also mulled a strategy to reach out the people to inform them about how the country was eco­nomically destroyed during the tenure of Im­ran Khan. It was decid­ed in the meeting that those who facilitate Im­ran Khan in judiciary and all kinds of corruption and misdemeanors of Imran Khan will be brought to the fore. Responsibilities were assigned to the spokespersons to present all the facts regarding Imran Khan to the nation. Addressing the meet­ing, Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan had now become the past of Pakistan, and now there was time to think about the future of Pakistan.

Commenting on the dissenting notes of the two Supreme Court judges in the case of Punjab and KPK assemblies’ elections, she said that the deci­sion of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Man­dokhail was the victory of PML-N’s narrative about bench fixing. “If the Constitution of benches is not fair, how could one expect just decisions from the judges”, she asked. Maryam alleged that Imran Khan wanted to divert public attention from his corruption cases, whereas there was irrefutable evidence in Terrain, Foreign Funding and Tosha Khana cases against him.

Maryam Nawaz said that the facilitators of Imran Khan in the judiciary should be exposed with full force while the violation of the constitution and the law will be exposed in the cases against Mian Nawaz Sharif. “If there has to be justice, then the two scales should have been balanced by now giv­en the evidence of injustice done to Nawaz Shar­if”, she added. Maryam Nawaz said that in the last four years and the economy had been destroyed, the people have become poor. “Not even a single job out of one crore promised jobs and one house out of five million promised houses has not been given to the people”, she observed. “Imran Khan has only one point agenda of looting and plunder. This is an agenda of lies which is being repeat­ed with a new name. Instead of ending corrup­tion in 90 days, corruption in Pakistan increased by 14 levels”, she remarked. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of engaging in “nefarious activities”and warned those who aid him that they will face the consequences. In a series of tweets, Maryam Nawaz called out individuals who have fa­cilitated Khan’s actions.