Share:

The Islamabad Bar Association on Tuesday banned entry of police in the katchehry following the arrest of a lawyer during former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s appearance in IHC.

A lawyer named Syed Ali Asghar was arrested by the police during the court appearance of former premier Imran Khan in the Islamabad High Court yesterday.

The Islamabad Bar is observing a strike today to record a protest against the arrest of the lawyer by police. Lawyers have recused themselves from appearing in courts today.

Islamabad Bar has banned the entry of police in the protest۔ The bar has announced that protests will continue until the suspension of SHO police station Tarnol and an apology from the police.

In this regard, the Secretary of the Islamabad Bar, Rai Asad Naveed Bhatti, has issued a statement saying that the meeting chaired by President Bar Chaudhry Qaisar Imam Advocate decided to protest against yesterday’s incident.

The statement added that the protection of honor of the lawyers and the sanctity of the black coat were considered their duty and the bar condemned the arrest of Syed Ali Asghar advocate.