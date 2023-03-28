Peshawar    -      The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government  has declined the Federal  government’s proposal to  take over the financial and administrative  responsibilities of  the Peshawar Electricity Supply  Company (PESCO) and urged  the federation to take steps for  provincialisation of DISCOs.

In a letter written to Prime  Minister Muhammad Shehbaz  Sharif by the Chief Minister KP  and available with APP, it was  pointed out that PESCO was  currently facing a huge shortfall  of approximately Rs200 billion  per annum along with Rs30 billion  per annum in receivables.

At present, PESCO was enjoying  a uniform national tariff due  to the tariff differential subsidy  which could be at risk if the  existing structure of the power  sector was altered, it said, adding  that the KP province was under  severe stress due to current  law and order situation and militancy  coupled with low economic  and social indicators and  could not take over PESCO.

Met office forecasts dry weather

The CM said that the proposal  could be considered if power  generation was handed over to  KP along with the income from  electricity generation which  would entail handing over of all  federally owned hydropower  stations to the province.

The CM referring to a report  of the “Out of box solution committee”  headed by the Deputy  Chairman Planning Commission,  said that its report should  be placed before the Council of  Common Interest (CCI) in the  next meeting for consideration.

He further proposed that a  ministerial-level committee  should be set up to deliberate  upon the “Provincialisation of  DISCOs” for accommodating the  viewpoints of the provinces.  The letter mentioned that  due to the poor financial and  administrative conditions of  the DISCOs, the federal government  had proposed to shift the  financial and administrative  responsibilities of the power  distribution companies to the  provinces.

Heavy rains expected in most parts of the country