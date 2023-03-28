Share:

Peshawar - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken strict measures against the hoarding of essential goods during the holy month of Ramzan. The Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) has released details that reveal that 138 business units and shops were inspected by the district administrations throughout the province. Out of these, 16 cases of hoarding were detected.

As a part of the crackdown on hoarders, 12 business units were sealed, and 12 others were fined a total of Rs. 139,500. Three shopkeepers were arrested, while five others were booked for violating the relevant laws. The incidents of hoarding were reported in various districts.