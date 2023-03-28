Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan to approach police fo­cal person for security. The court also directed Imran Khan to move application with court con­cerned for attending proceedings of case through video link. Jus­tice Abid Aziz Sheikh passed the orders while disposing of a pe­tition filed by PTI chairman for security and a facility of attend­ing court proceedings through video link. During the proceed­ings, the court observed that Imran Khan should approach police for security, adding that if security was withdrawn then Imran Khan could approach the court again.