Share:

RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawal­pindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz on Monday issued notices to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Lahore police in response to a petition filed by father of PTI media activ­ist Azhar Mishwani, who went missing mysteriously while trav­elling from Lahore to Islamabad.

In the petition, father of missing PTI social media activist pleaded that his son left Zaman Park La­hore for Islamabad but could not reach home and went missing mysteriously. He requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawal­pindi Bench to take notice of the incident. While accepting the petition for hearing, LHC Rawal­pindi Bench issued notices to DG FIA, Director Cyber Crime Wing and SHO PS Green Town, Lahore and sought reply from them.