RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz on Monday issued notices to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Lahore police in response to a petition filed by father of PTI media activist Azhar Mishwani, who went missing mysteriously while travelling from Lahore to Islamabad.
In the petition, father of missing PTI social media activist pleaded that his son left Zaman Park Lahore for Islamabad but could not reach home and went missing mysteriously. He requested the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench to take notice of the incident. While accepting the petition for hearing, LHC Rawalpindi Bench issued notices to DG FIA, Director Cyber Crime Wing and SHO PS Green Town, Lahore and sought reply from them.