LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday dismissed a petition filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad challenging the ap­pointment of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by the AML chief.

During the proceedings, the court observed that it would review the method adopted for the appointment of caretaker chief minister, adding that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had complete powers to appoint the caretaker chief minister. The ECP’s counsel argued before the court that the commission was a constitution­al body. He submitted that the commission unan­imously appointed the caretaker chief minister as parties had failed to appoint the caretaker chief minister in given time.

He submitted that the commission made the ap­pointment of Mohsin Naqvi in accordance with the Constitution and pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition after declaring the same as not main­tainable. A federal law officer submitted that the commission had final authority of appointing the caretaker chief minister.

At this, the court observed that if the parties had agreed on one of the proposed names then the matter did not go to the ECP, adding that it was the reason that none of the parties chal­lenged the ECP decision in the matter. Subse­quently, the court, after hearing arguments of all parties, reserved its verdict for a short while. Later, the court dismissed the petition while an­nouncing the reserved verdict.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad had filed the petition saying that Mohsin Naqvi was not eligible to be appointed as caretaker chief minister. He plead­ed with the court to declare the appointment il­legal and set aside the notification for the ap­pointment.