I am writing to express my con­cern regarding the issue of low wages and the accompanying rise in inflation. It is widely known that the cost of living has been consis­tently increasing in recent years, while wages have not kept up with this trend. Consequently, many people find it challenging to meet their financial needs, even while working full-time jobs.

One of the primary causes of this issue is the increasing cost of basic necessities like food, housing, and healthcare. Prices for these essen­tial goods and services continue to rise, while the minimum wage and other wages have not increased at the same rate. This results in a significant decline in purchasing power for low-wage workers.

This situation is especially chal­lenging for individuals living in poverty or struggling to make ends meet. They often have to choose be­tween paying for basic necessities and making ends meet, which can lead to negative consequences such as increased stress, health prob­lems, and even homelessness.

It is crucial for lawmakers and businesses to acknowledge the gravity of this issue and take steps to address it. One possible solu­tion is to increase the minimum wage and other wages to match the rising cost of living. Further­more, more support should be provided for those who are strug­gling to make ends meet, such as food assistance programs and af­fordable housing initiatives.

The problem of low wages and rising inflation is significant, and it requires immediate attention. We must work together to ensure that all individuals can access ba­sic needs and live with dignity, re­gardless of their income level.

LAIBA KHAN,

Karachi.