RAWALPINDI - A married woman and man were murdered by the former’s father reportedly in the name of ‘honour’ in Habib Kanial of Gujar Khan on Monday, informed police spokesman. The deceased were identified as Samreen and Wazir Khan. He said that police arrested three suspects in connection with double murder case. The accused held by police identified as Ghulab Khan (father of woman), her brother Irshad Khan and husband Irfan.
According to police spokesman, the father of woman caught Samreen and Wazir Khan sitting together and opened fire on them. Resultantly, both died on the spot while killer managed to escape from the scene.