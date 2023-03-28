Share:

RAWALPINDI - A married woman and man were murdered by the former’s father reportedly in the name of ‘honour’ in Habib Kanial of Gujar Khan on Monday, informed police spokes­man. The deceased were identified as Samreen and Wazir Khan. He said that police arrested three sus­pects in connection with double murder case. The accused held by police identified as Ghulab Khan (father of woman), her brother Ir­shad Khan and husband Irfan.

According to police spokes­man, the father of woman caught Samreen and Wazir Khan sitting together and opened fire on them. Resultantly, both died on the spot while killer managed to escape from the scene.