ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi yesterday appointed Advocate Supreme Court Mansoor Usman Awan as the new Attorney General. Ear­lier, the president accepted the resignation of Attorney Gen­eral of Pakistan Barrister She­hzad Ata Elahi. Alvi made the appointment on the advice of the prime minister under arti­cle 100 of the Constitution. The president had received the sum­mary by the government for the appointment of new attor­ney General Mansoor Usman which the president immediate­ly signed and approved.