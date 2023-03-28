ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi yesterday appointed Advocate Supreme Court Mansoor Usman Awan as the new Attorney General. Earlier, the president accepted the resignation of Attorney General of Pakistan Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi. Alvi made the appointment on the advice of the prime minister under article 100 of the Constitution. The president had received the summary by the government for the appointment of new attorney General Mansoor Usman which the president immediately signed and approved.
