Mansoor Usman Awan on Tuesday assumed charge as the new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

In his informal talk with newsmen after assuming charge of his office, Mansoor Usman Khan said he will appear before Supreme Court in a constitutional petition filed by PTI over delay in Punjab and KP polls.

Will you raise an objection over the five-member SC bench? asked the journo. “We will see after appearing before the court,” the newly appointed AGP said.

Mansoor Awan is a Lahore-based lawyer. He was the counsel of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in several matters including implementation of Article 95, presidential reference on the interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

A day earlier, President Alvi accepted the resignation of Shehzad Ata Elahi from the post of Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and approved the name of Mansoor Usman Awan for the coveted post.

Sources said that Barrister Shehzad tendered his resignation citing ‘key reasons’, however, closer sources said that he resigned from his position due to ‘personal reasons’.