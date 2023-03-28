Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir and Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twelve degree centigrade, Lahore seventeen, Karachi twenty-three, Peshawar fifteen, Quetta nine ,Gilgit eleven, Murree six and Muzaffarabad thirteen degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and chances of rain-thunderstorm weather with is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla six degree centigrade, Jammu fourteen, Leh minus four, and Shopian five degree centigrade.