Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Metrologi­cal Department (PMD) on Monday said that a westerly wave was likely to enter west­ern parts of the coun­try on Tuesday which will likely grip upper and central parts of the country till Friday (March 31).

According to PMD, rain-wind/thunder­storm with isolated heavy falls and hail­storm is expected in Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Cha­man, Pishin, Sibbi, Lo­ralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Las­bella, Panjgur, Awaran, and Ketch from March 28 to 31, while in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpat­tan, Khanewal, Bahawal­nagar, Bahawalpur, Ra­him Yar khan, Sukkur, Larka­na, Jacobabad, Shaheed Bena­zirabad, Mirpurkhas, Hyder­abad, and Karachi on March 29 and 30. Rain-wind/thunder­storm (snowfall over the high mountains) with few moder­ate to isolated heavy falls with hailstorm is expected in Kash­mir (Neelum valley, Muzaf­farabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhim­ber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skar­du, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kur­ram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chi­tral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Bun­er, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur and Abbottabad, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khu­shab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gu­jranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sa­hib from March 28 (evening/night) to March 31 with oc­casional gaps. The Met Office said another westerly wave is expected to enter the west­ern and upper parts of the country on April 1 and is like­ly to persist over Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gil­git Baltistan till April 4. This wave may cause strong winds and hailstorms that can cause damage to loose infrastruc­ture and standing crops, par­ticularly wheat crops, in the country. Farmers should irri­gate the crops keeping in view the PMD forecast. Heavy Rains may cause flash floods in Quet­ta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Loralai and hill torrents of DG Khan on 28th (night) and 29th March while in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajur, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Kashmir and Urban flooding in Peshawar, Is­lamabad/Rawalpindi and La­hore from March 29 to 31.