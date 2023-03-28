Share:

A five-member delegation of the MNAs belonging to Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) merged into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

The delegation apprised the PM of the issues and ongoing development projects in the area at the meeting attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Abdul Shakoor, Molana Jamalud din, Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The PM directed to release the development funds for the merged districts immediately and get them approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and other relevant bodies. He said the government was prioritising the development of the merged districts adding that the government was taking necessary steps to develop the country’s least-developed areas.