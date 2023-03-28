Share:

MULTAN - The citizens on Monday overpow­ered four dacoits, killing three of them when they were fleeing from a jewellery shop after a failed daco­ity bid in which they shot dead the owner and injured two others for putting resistance at Gardezi Mar­ket in limits of Gulgasht Police Sta­tion. A spokesperson for City Police Officer (CPO) Fayyaz Hussain said that four armed outlaws entered into a jewellery shop situated at Gardezi Market, Gulgasht in a bid to loot valuables from the shop. In the meanwhile, the criminals shot the owner of the shop Alyan dead and injured two others when they attempted to resist the dacoit bid.

However, the citizens and trad­ers of the market gathered on the scene and overpowered the crimi­nals when they were fleeing from the shop. The crowd molested the dacoits when police reached the spot and took them into custody. Later on, the police along with Rescue 1122 shifted the injured dacoit to Nishtar Hospital in criti­cal condition.

The doctors of the hospital pro­nounced three of them dead on ar­rival and treated another injured who was in critical condition, Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Accident and Emergency Ward Nisthar Hospital, Dr Isabaat Khosa said.

The spokesman informed that the dead dacoits were member of Ehsan Gang and identified as the ring leader Ehsan s/o Mustafa, Mu­hammad Bilal alias Billa s/o Man­zoor Ahmed and Liaqat Hussain s/o Allah Dita while the injured was identified as Abbas Tanveer s/o Ameer.

He said that they were history sheeters and were wanted to police in number of cases of murder, at­tempt to murder, dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes.