Share:

ISLAMABAD - The newly elected legislator of Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mohsin Khan Leghari on Monday took oath as Member of the Na­tional Assembly. Speaker National Assembly Raja Per­vaiz Ashraf administered the oath from the member. Later, he signed the roll of members as required by the rules. It is pertinent to mention here that, PTI can­didate Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari has won the by-election from the Na­tional Assembly;s constitu­ency NA-193 Rajanpur-I. Mohsin Leghari had bagged 90,392 votes followed by PML-N candidate Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari with 55,218 votes. The seat was vacated after former PTI MNA Sardar Jafar Khan Leghari had passed away on December 31, 2022 af­ter a prolonged illness