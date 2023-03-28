Share:

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, has announced the establishment of new free flour distribution centres to provide ease and convenience to the citizens during the Ramzan package distribution.

To ensure relief for the public, the Chief Secretary has been continuously visiting distribution centres and reviewing the facilities provided. He inaugurated the distribution of free flour from two centres, PDA Hazar Khawani Park and Hayatabad Sports Complex, and personally gave away relief packages to deserving people.

During his visit, the Chief Secretary interacted with people and inquired about the problems they faced in getting flour. He urged the public to cooperate with the district administration and avoid chaos and stampede in case of technical failure in the system. The Chief Secretary instructed administrative officers to monitor the process of flour distribution personally to ensure that adequate facilities are provided at the distribution points. He also directed the deputy commissioners to create separate queues and counters for disabled persons, women, and senior citizens.