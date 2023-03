Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has em­phasized the importance of serving humanity as the ul­timate goal in life.

Addressing the annual fund raising ceremony at Pakistan Sweet Homes in Islamabad, he said helping those in need brings bless­ings not just in this life, but also in the hereafter. Parvez Ashraf encouraged people to support the organization and pledged his unwaver­ing commitment to contin­ue standing with Pakistan Sweet Homes.