Chitral - Several roads in the Chitral district have been affected by landslides and falling stones from mountains as a result of the recent severe earthquake.

The earthquake caused cracks and separation in the mountains, and subsequent rainfall washed debris onto the roads, causing blockages and disruptions to traffic. However, volunteers from the National Highway Authority (NHA) took immediate action and cleared the heavy stones and debris from the roads to ensure their reopening for traffic.

The cleaning work is being supervised by NHA Assistant Director, Amir Zeb. The construction company spokesperson, Bashir Ahmed, stated that they were providing all possible facilities to the public as per the NHA’s instructions.

The locals have expressed their satisfaction with the reopening of the roads, with Ijaz Ahmed, a resident of Dineen, expressing gratitude for the resolution of their problem.

The NHA has been clearing debris from the main Peshawar- Chitral highway since taking over its management to ensure smooth and safe travel for the people.