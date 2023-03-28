Share:

In a major development for Pakistan Railways a ship carrying 70 new coaches anchored at Karachi port on Tuesday.

These coaches were set to be installed in different freight vehicles, to improve freight operations and increase the number of freight vehicles.

This marks the third batch of bogies to arrive in Pakistan under a contract from China. In total, 230 coaches would be ordered as part of the contract

The arrival of these new coaches was expected to significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Pakistan Railways' freight operations.

Earlier the bogies and engines of passenger trains also reached Pakistan.