EDINBURGH - Humza Yousaf has won the Scottish National Party leadership contest and is set to become Scot­land’s First Minister re­placing Nicola Sturgeon, it was announced Mon­day. “I will be a First Min­ister for all of Scotland. I will work every minute of every day to earn and to re-earn your respect and your trust,” Yousaf said in his acceptance speech. Yousaf won 52% of the final votes cast, running on a platform dedicated to delivering Scottish in­depen­dence, combat­ing the cost-of-living crisis, rejoining the European Union, banning conver­sion practices, and tran­sitioning to renewable energy, amongst other campaign promises.

“My immediate prior­ity will be to continue to protect every Scot as far as we possibly can from the harm inflicted by the cost-of-living crisis, to re­cover and reform our NHS and other vital public ser­vices, and to support our wellbeing economy to improve the life chances of people right across this country,” he said. Yousaf, who has served as a Member of the Scottish Parliament for Glasgow Pollok since 2016 and for Glasgow between 2011 and 2016, is the first Mus­lim and non-white cabinet minister to have served in the Scottish Government.

“To serve my country as First Minister will be the greatest privilege and honour of my life,” Yousaf added. Yousaf’s victory was confirmed at Edin­burgh’s Murrayfield rug­by ground on Monday af­ternoon after a six-week campaign where the three candidates spent much of the contest criticizing each other’s record in a series of per­sonal attacks, Reuters re­ports. Yousaf takes over a party with an overriding objective to end Scot­land’s three-centuries-long union with England. But while about four in 10 Scots still support in­dependence, according to a poll this month, the departure of Sturgeon – a charismatic and com­manding leader – may slow some of the momen­tum behind a break-up of the United Kingdom. The often bad-tempered leadership contest has re­lieved some pressure on British Prime Minister Ri­shi Sunak, who is dealing with divisions in his own party, waves of industrial action and high levels of inflation. Yousaf pointed to his own background – born in Glasgow, with a father from Pakistan and mother from Kenya.