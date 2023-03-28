Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentarians from tribal area of KP on Monday staged a walkout of the National Assembly over delay in releasing PSDP funds for their area.

The MNAs from tribal belt includ­ing two ministers Sajid Toori and Mufti Abdul Shakoor in protest left the proceedings of the house. How­ever, Minister of State Ayesha Ghous Bux Pasha assured the House for taking possible measure to expedite the process. Minister for Parliamen­tary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi yesterday also laid ‘the Protection of Journalists and Media Profession­als Amendment Bill, 2023’ and ‘the Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration Amendment Bill’, before the House. Minister of State for Finance Aysha Ghaus Bux Pasha, responding a question, said present government is making hec­tic efforts to provide relief to the common man keeping in view the current inflationary trends. She said, Ramazan package has also been giv­en to provide essential commodities to the people at reduced rates.

She said the government is also planning to provide targeted subsidy on petroleum products. The Minister of State said it is our effort to bring down the inflation which has both domestic and international factors. She said we need the cooperation of the provinces to check the price hike. Earlier, Minister for Parliamen­tary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi informed the House that National Disaster Management Author­ity (NDMA) has received data of the houses destroyed in recent floods from the three provinces, while data from two federating units is still awaited. He said minimum com­pensation for fully damaged houses has been revised up to five hundred thousand rupees and for partially damaged houses, it has been fixed at two hundred and fifty thousand rupees. Responding to a Calling At­tention Notice, Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju said FIA is taking steps to check hu­man trafficking with the cooperation of international organizations.