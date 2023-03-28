Share:

The domestication of plants is the basis of an­cient farming. Some of the first crops that were grown by humans were peas, barley and wheat, traces of which were found in Syria from 9000 years ago and in Jordan from 11,300 years ago. The tran­sition from wild harvesting to cultivation was grad­ual and took centuries. This gradual evolution also marked changes in household equipment as slow­ly, people started using grinding equipment for pro­cessing grains. New cultivation techniques were also created to combat flood and fires. The entire concept of cultivation is believed to be developed by Austra­lian Aboriginals and Native Americans nearly 15,000 years ago. These societies were able to produce food and were taking care of a diverse set of animals.