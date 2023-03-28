Share:

Mill flour has gone out of reach of the marginalised people as the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has increased the price by Rs10 per kg on Tuesday.

The spokesperson for the association said the price of wheat in the open market was skyrocketing. “Owing to the high cost of wheat in the open market, the price of flour had to be increased. From today, the rate of milled flour has been increased from Rs160 to Rs170 per kg,” he added.

It should be noted that the price of mill flour had increased by Rs20 per kg during the recent week.