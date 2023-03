Share:

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Highways Pa­trol police (PHP) in col­laboration with Nexus Lion Club started plantation drive here on Monday. SSP Patrol police Mirza Anjum Kamal opened the drive by planting a sapling at his of­fice and offered ‘Dua’. In charge Education Unit Riz­wan Bhatti and other staff were also present on the occasion. In the first phase, Patrol police with the help of Nexus Lion Club will plant fruit saplings at 22 patrolling posts.