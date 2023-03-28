Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for collective wisdom and efforts to ensure rule of law and supremacy of constitution in the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly today, he said a society based on justice is imperative to steer the country out of current dire straits.

He urged the House to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to protect the country from constitutional and political crisis.

He said the pillars of the state will have to play their role for this purpose.

The Prime Minister regretted that PTI Chairman was blackmailing the judiciary through violent tactics.

He said the PTI Chairman does not recognize the law and constitution and is not surrendering before the courts. He said today the democracy is faced with fascism.

Shehbaz Sharif said our constitution clearly protects the separation of powers, while at present, some judicial verdicts are openly violating the constitution by supporting PTI in all cases. He said certain legislation should be made to strengthen rule of law in the country.

The Prime Minister said during his four-year tenure, Imran Khan compromised national interest by pulling himself out from the IMF agreement and blaming our friendly countries.

He said since we came into power through a legitimate way under no-confidence motion, our Foreign Minister and Finance Minister are struggling to rebuild Pakistan's good relations with all friendly countries.

Shehbaz Sharif said instead of facing cases against him, Imran Khan is attacking law enforcement agencies when they try to deal him under the law and the constitution.

He said no political party can run away from the elections which are the beauty of a democracy.

He, however, said the recent decision of Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the elections has been taken keeping in view the resurgence of terrorism in the country.

Shehbaz Sharif said smear campaign against the armed forces of Pakistan will not be allowed.

The Prime Minister appealed to the Chief Justice to investigate about the facts of recently released audio of an honorable justice.